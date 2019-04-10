Daniel Jones: Making visit to Washington

Jones is meeting with the Redskins on Wednesday and Thursday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Fellow blue-chip quarterback prospect Dwayne Haskins is also visiting Washington this week as the Redskins explore options for what they could do on Day 1 of the upcoming draft, in which the Redskins currently own the 15th overall pick. Missouri's Drew Lock and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray are the only other two signal callers with consensus first-round grades, but Murray is seeming more and more likely to come off the board at No. 1 overall. Jones, therefore, is likely one of the most important prospects that will come through Washington this spring and it seems very possible that he could be the guy that head coach Jay Gruden will groom for the future in preparation for life after Case Keenum and Alex Smith (leg).