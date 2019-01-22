Daniel Jones: Receives first-round grade
Jones announced during his Senior Bowl press conference that he received a first-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The former Duke quarterback checks most of the boxes that scouts look for in a signal-caller. Jones measured at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds at the Senior Bowl's official weigh-in Tuesday and his college film showed that he has plenty of athleticism to go with an NFL-ready frame. He is widely considered one of the two best quarterbacks in Mobile at the Senior Bowl alongside Missouri's Drew Lock. How Jones is viewed by NFL scouts compared to Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray will be one of the biggest storylines of the pre-draft process, as both of those underclassmen currently project to go ahead of him in April.
