Jones has eliminated the Raiders from consideration to be the next team he plays for, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Las Vegas seemed to present a logical landing spot for Jones, especially after Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending broken collarbone Sunday against Denver. However, Jones is reportedly interested in linking up with a postseason contender, which the 2-9 Raiders certainly are not. Schultz reports that Jones has "substantial interest" from multiple playoff teams, but it's unclear if any of those would give the former Giant a chance to compete for a starting role.