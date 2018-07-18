Daniel Lasco: Cut by Saints
Lasco (neck) has been waived by the Saints, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Following a failed physical, the Saints are cutting ties with the running back out of California. His removal from the roster will make a roster spot that is projected to be used on Shane Vereen. Lasco played on 38 snaps in 2017, all on special teams.
