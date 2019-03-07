The Saints waived Lasco (neck) on Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lasco was an exclusive-rights free agent after he spent the entire 2018 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a bulging disc he initially suffered late in 2017. The 26-year-old is apparently healthy after the extended absence and will look to find a new team for 2019.

