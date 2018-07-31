Marx and the Falcons parted ways, as the rookie fullback was let go by the team Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The Falcons' fullback competition is down to two it appears, with the Stanford standout Marx heading out the door. During Sunday's practice Marx handled first-team reps in what amounted to a last-gasp look to gauge whether the rookie was worthy of hanging around at camp. Marx will certainly get a tryout with another NFL team in the near future, as he was integral to Bryce Love compiling a monstrous 2,118 rushing yards last season.