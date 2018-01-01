Daniel Williams: Signs reserve/future contract with Jets
The Jets signed Williams to a reserve/future contract Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
Williams signed with the Jets last spring after going undrafted out of Jackson State, but sustained a concussion in training camp and didn't survive final roster cuts. Now back to full health, Williams will look to earn a spot on the bottom of a largely unsettled depth chart at wide receiver.
