Dannell Ellerbe: Officially released from IR
Ellerbe (foot) was officially released from the Saints' injured reserve list Friday, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.
This has been the plan all along after the 31-year-old veteran suffered yet another injury in late July. The Saints just needed to wait until Ellerbe received medical clearance to return to football activities before letting him go, which happened Friday morning. It'll be interesting to see if any teams quickly look to scoop up the oft-injured linebacker, as he could still be an effective piece when healthy.
