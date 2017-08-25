Play

Ellerbe was released from injured reserve Friday by the Saints, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ellerbe was cleared to play earlier Friday morning, so his release from IR was imminent. He's now free to sign with any team, and he'll likely have multiple suitors despite his poor injury history.

