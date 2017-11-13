Dannell Ellerbe: Will sign with Philadelphia
Ellerbe will sign a contract with the Eagles on Monday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 32-year-old Ellerbe will offer the Eagles some experienced depth at linebacker, where the team was in need of another body after Jordan Hicks (Achilles) was moved to injured reserve in late October. Ellerbe, who has played in 77 career games (42 starts), has been out of football since August after the Saints elected to release him.
