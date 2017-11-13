Ellerbe is set to sign with the Eagles on Monday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ellerbe should provide the Eagles with much added linebacking depth. At 31 years old, Ellerbe has played in 77 career games and has racked up 42 starts over those games. He'll likely start with special teams before taking on a bigger role with the defense.

