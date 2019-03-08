The Dolphins have released Amendola, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Amendola led the Dolphins in catches (59), targets (79) and receiving yards (575) over 15 games in 2018, the team elected to part ways with the veteran slot man, a move that will free up $6 million in salary cap space. The 33-year-old should have little trouble catching on with another franchise, though he's not likely to match the $6 million haul he earned in his first (and only) season with Miami.

