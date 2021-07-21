Amendola has been working out and still wants to play football if he can find a good situation, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.

The two-time Super Bowl champion likely wants another shot to play for a contender after spending the past three years with losing teams in Miami and Detroit. Amendola will turn 36 in November, but he didn't appear washed up last season, catching 46 of 69 targets for 602 yards (13.1 YPR, 8.7), albeit without any touchdowns in 14 games. He's never scored more than four TDs in a season, but he could be useful to an NFL team that's desperately in need of a slot receiver.