Amendola opted to retire rather than return for his 14th NFL season Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Amendola received interest in free agency from multiple teams this offseason after recording 24 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns with Houston in 2021, according to Schefter. However, the two-time Super Bowl champ with New England apparently is at peace with the course of his career, saying, "It was better than I could have ever imagined." Amendola accumulated 24 touchdowns and 6,212 receiving yards on 617 career catches over 13 seasons spent playing between the Rams, Patriots, Dolphins, Lions and Texans.