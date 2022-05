Davis is expected to sign with the Packers as an undrafted free agent, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Davis caught 66 passes for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns during his first two seasons at Wisconsin, but he struggled to replicate that type of production the rest of his career. Despite the Packers' lackluster wideout room, Davis will be a long shot to make the roster, especially after Green Bay added three draft picks to the position.