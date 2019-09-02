Etling was signed to Atlanta's practice squad Sunday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Etling resembled a late-season Josh Allen in his two exhibition appearances for Atlanta, rushing for 115 yards on 17 attempts against the Redskins and Jaguars. He was shaky in completing just two of six pass attempts for 19 yards during his Falcons debut against Washington, but managed to rebound the subsequent week with 15 completions on 25 attempts, 174 passing yards and one touchdown at Jacksonville. He brings value to the team as a practice squad player, providing the Falcons defense with the weekly opportunity to prepare against a quarterback who has a propensity to tuck it and run.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week