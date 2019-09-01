Etling signed with Atlanta's practice squad Sunday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Etling was originally claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 14. While the 25-year-old didn't survive cut-down day, he'll be able to stick around with the Falcons. Etling will at least be able to give the defense an opportunity to practice against an elusive quarterback, and could work his way up the ladder over time.

