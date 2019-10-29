Etling signed with the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Etling initially resided on the Falcons' practice squad before being promoted in the wake of Matt Ryan's (ankle) injury. Ryan's expected to be ready for the team's next game, so Etling was waived and returned to the practice squad.

