Danny Etling: Let go by Seahawks
RotoWire Staff
Sep 6, 2020
The Seahawks waived
Etling on Saturday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Etling and undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon were both cut by the Seahawks, leaving just Russell Wilson and Geno Smith on the roster. The team hopes to retain Etling on the practice squad as an emergency backup quarterback.
