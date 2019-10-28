Play

Etling was waived by the Falcons on Monday.

The 25-year-old was promoted from the practice squad Saturday and served as Matt Schaub's backup with Matt Ryan (ankle) sidelined, but the team will return to two quarterbacks heading into their bye week. Assuming he clears waivers, Etling figures to return to Atlanta's practice squad.

