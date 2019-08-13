Danny Etling: Waived by Patriots
The Paitriots have waived Etling, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Following New England's selection of Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of this past April's draft, Etling's path to a roster spot was murky. The 2018 seventh-rounder even saw some work at receiver during training camp in an attempt to carve out a utility role, but Etling was let go Tuesday to make room on the team's roster for trade acquisition Eric Saubert.
