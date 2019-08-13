The Paitriots have waived Etling, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Following New England's selection of Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of this past April's draft, Etling's path to a roster spot was murky. The 2018 seventh-rounder even saw some work at receiver during training camp in an attempt to carve out a utility role, but Etling was let go Tuesday to make room on the team's roster for trade acquisition Eric Saubert.

