The Eagles waived Gray (finger) with an injury designation Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gray injured his finger during Saturday's training camp practice. If he's not claimed off waivers by another team, then Gray would revert to the Eagles' injured reserve, which would cause him to miss the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached. The 2022 third-round pick last saw regular-season action during his rookie season with the 49ers, when he played in 13 regular-season games and caught one pass (on seven targets) for 10 yards while adding nine rushing yards on one carry.