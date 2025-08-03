The Eagles waived Gray (finger) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Gray spent the entire 2024 campaign on the Eagles practice squad, but he won't be part of the team's plans for the upcoming season after he was let go. The injury settlement allows Gray to play in 2025, and he'll have the opportunity to catch on with another team once he's fully recovered from his finger injury. The 2022 third-rounder last saw NFL regular-season action in his rookie season with the 49ers, when he played in 13 games and caught one pass (on seven targets) for 10 yards.