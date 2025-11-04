The Eagles signed Gray to the practice squad Monday.

Gray was let go by the Eagles with an injury settlement in early August due to a finger injury, but the 2022 third-rounder is now fully healthy and has reunited with Philadelphia as a member of the practice squad. Gray's only regular-season action in his NFL career came during his rookie campaign with the 49ers, when he registered one catch (on seven targets) for 10 yards and one carry for nine yards across 13 games.