The Lions released Shelton (triceps) on Tuesday.
Shelton suffered a triceps injury in the season finale, and it's unclear if he's fully recovered. Nevertheless, the 2015 first-round pick is now a free agent after recording 37 tackles (15 solo), a sack and a pass breakup over 12 games last year.
