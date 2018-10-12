Danny Vitale: Waived off IR
Vitale (calf) was waived off IR by the Browns on Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Vitale landed on IR prior to the regular season during an attempt to make the Browns' roster as a blocking fullback.
