Danny Woodhead: Announces retirement
Woodhead announced his retirement on his personal Instagram page Friday.
Woodhead has been marred by injuries over the past four seasons as he has played in only 29 of 64 possible games. The 33-year-old was released by the Ravens on Tuesday after posting a 2017 season with 14 carries for 56 yards and 33 receptions for 200 yards in eight games. The pass-catching specialist would likely find a landing spot should he choose to continue his 10-year career, but opting for retirement at this point makes sense given his recent injury history.
