The Panthers released Searcy on Monday.

Searcy has 58 NFL starts to his name, including two last year for the Panthers before concussion symptoms brought his season to an early end. Rashaan Gaulden now becomes a clear favorite to start alongside Eric Reid at safety in Carolina, while the 30-year-old Searcy may need to compete for a roster spot elsewhere. Reid is the safest bet for IDP production in the Panthers secondary.

