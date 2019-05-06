Da'Norris Searcy: Cut by Carolina
The Panthers released Searcy on Monday.
Searcy has 58 NFL starts to his name, including two last year for the Panthers before concussion symptoms brought his season to an early end. Rashaan Gaulden now becomes a clear favorite to start alongside Eric Reid at safety in Carolina, while the 30-year-old Searcy may need to compete for a roster spot elsewhere. Reid is the safest bet for IDP production in the Panthers secondary.
More News
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Recovery remains on track•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Will remain on injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Won't return Week 14•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Won't play Week 13•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Designated for return•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Nearing return to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...