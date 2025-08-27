The Giants signed Miller to the practice squad Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Miller made a strong case to make the Giants' 53-man roster after logging 14 catches (on as many targets) for 135 yards and 26 carries for 80 yards across three preseason games. He ultimately didn't make the cut after the Giants opted to go with three running backs on the main roster in Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary and rookie fourth-rounder Cam Skattebo. Miller will stick around in New York on the Giants' practice squad, and he would be a top candidate to be elevated to the active roster if Tracy, Singletary or Skattebo were unavailable to play.