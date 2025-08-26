Dante Miller: Waived by G-Men
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants waived Miller on Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Miller appeared in two regular-season games for the G-Men last season but didn't record a touch on offense. This preseason, however, Miller was one of the most productive running backs across the league, rushing 26 times for 80 yards while adding 14 catches for 135 yards on 14 targets. Miller will be a candidate to rejoin the Giants' practice squad if he clears waivers.
