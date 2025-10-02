Dante Pettis: Back with New Orleans on PS
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Saints signed Pettis to the practice squad Thursday.
Pettis signed a one-year deal with the Saints in March but was unable to make the team's practice squad at the end of training camp. He was without a team for just over a month, but he has opted to return to New Orleans as a member of the team's practice squad. Pettis would be a candidate to be elevated to the active roster for the Saints' Week 5 clash against the Giants on Sunday if fellow wide receiver Trey Palmer (ankle) is unable to play.
More News
-
Dante Pettis: Released by New Orleans•
-
Saints' Dante Pettis: Returning to NOLA for 2025•
-
Saints' Dante Pettis: Catches TD to cap off season•
-
Saints' Dante Pettis: Nets 101 all-purpose yards in loss•
-
Saints' Dante Pettis: Catches two passes Week 15•
-
Saints' Dante Pettis: Held without catch in Week 14•