default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Saints released Pettis on Tuesday.

Pettis re-signed with New Orleans back in March after posting a 12-120-1 receiving line on 28 targets across eight regular-season games last season, but he was unable to make the initial 53-man roster behind Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and newcomer Devaughn Vele this summer.

More News