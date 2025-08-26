Dante Pettis: Released by New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Saints released Pettis on Tuesday.
Pettis re-signed with New Orleans back in March after posting a 12-120-1 receiving line on 28 targets across eight regular-season games last season, but he was unable to make the initial 53-man roster behind Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and newcomer Devaughn Vele this summer.
