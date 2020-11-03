Pettis (shoulder) was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The team attempted to work out a trade prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline but was unable to reach a deal. Pettis, a 2018 second-round pick, had 27 receptions for 467 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, but he had only 11 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons. The 25-year-old has played only 66 offensive snaps in 2020 and is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. Pettis seems likely to garner some interest on the waiver wire.