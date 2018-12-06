Ogunbowale signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The reserve running back and kick returner makes a quick return to Tampa, landing back on the practice squad after having just been released last Friday. Ogunbowale was active in Weeks 11 and 12 against the Giants and 49ers, logging just two snaps from scrimmage but 35 on special teams. The 24-year-old amassed 134 kick return yards versus New York, and he'd likely be used in the same capacity were he to be called up to the active roster again at any point over the final four games.

