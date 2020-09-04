The Buccaneers will waive Ogunbowale, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ogunbowale appeared destined for a change-of-pace/special teams role with the Bucs, but the team's recent addition of Leonard Fournette made him the odd man out, with Ronald Jones, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and LeSean McCoy also in the mix. It remains to be seen if Ogunbowale catches on with another team in short order or circles back with Tampa Bay once the ongoing league-wide roster trimming settles down.
