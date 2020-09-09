The Jaguars are on track to sign Ogunbowale, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
If the move happens as expected, Ogunbowale would provide the team with added backfield/special-teams depth. Ogunbowale carved out a third-down role with the Bucs last season, and it's possible that he could earn touches in Jacksonville's brewing backfield committee once he's up to speed with the team's offense.
