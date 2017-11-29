Dare Ogunbowale: Signs with Tampa's practice squad
The Buccaneers signed Ogunbowale to their practice squad Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Tampa Bay promoted a number of players to the 53-man roster after injuries left the team depleted at a number of positions, so Ogunbowale will fill the void left on the practice squad. Ogunbowale, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, had previously been a member of Houston's practice squad before being released Oct. 6.
