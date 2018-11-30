Dare Ogunbowale: Waived by Buccaneers
Ogunbowale was waived by Tampa Bay on Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Ogunbowale had worked mostly on special teams for the Buccaneers. The Wisconsin product was waived to make room for wide receiver Bobo Wilson, who helps provide depth in the wake of DeSean Jackson's (thumb) absence. In addition, the Buccaneers once again have fellow running back Ronald Jones back and healthy on the roster.
