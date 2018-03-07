Dare Ogunbowale: Waived by Redskins
Ogunbowale was waived by the Redskins on Tuesday.
Ogunbowale spent the final two weeks of the regular season on Washington's 53-man roster, but was not active for either game. The former Wisconsin Badger will look for a new landing spot heading into his sophomore professional season.
