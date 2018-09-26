Darell Daniels: Waived by Seahawks
Daniels was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Daniels was traded to Seattle from the Colts prior to the season commencing. However, he was only available as a depth tight end and never saw the field. He could potentially revert to the Seahawks' practice squad assuming he clears waivers.
