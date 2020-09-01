site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Daren Bates: Fails to make roster
RotoWire Staff
Aug 31, 2020
8:35 pm ET 1 min read
The Texans cut
Bates on Monday.
Bates earned a contract with the team last week, but as evidenced by this news, failed to make a significant impact. The 29-year-old linebacker has 65 career tackles on special teams with three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble, so he could certainly find another home soon.
