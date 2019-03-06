Darian Stewart: Cut loose by Broncos
The Broncos released Stewart on Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Since inking a deal with the Broncos in March of 2015, Stewart has picked up a Super Bowl ring, recorded at least 60 tackles and one interception in for consecutive campaigns, and missed just three games along the way. Despite the consistency, he likely was axed from the roster due to his age (he'll be 31 in August) and expected cap hit ($6.4 million in 2019). With such a strong crop of safeties on the free-agent market, it may be some time before Stewart finds a new home.
