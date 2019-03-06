The Broncos released Stewart on Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Since inking a deal with the Broncos in March 2015, Stewart has picked up a Super Bowl ring and recorded at least 60 tackles and one interception in four consecutive campaigns. Despite the consistent numbers, he likely was axed from the roster due to his age (he'll be 31 in August) and expected cap hit ($6.4 million in 2019). With such a strong crop of safeties on the free-agent market, it may be some time before Stewart finds a new home.

