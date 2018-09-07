Thompson (hamstring) was waived by the Giants with an injury settlement Friday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Thompson, a 2016 third-round pick, played in all 16 games for the Giants in 2017, recording 61 total tackles and one interception. He cleared waivers when originally released on Sep. 1, but may find an opportunity with another team should injuries arise, given he can get healthy himself.

More News
Our Latest Stories