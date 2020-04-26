Darius Anderson: Signing with Dallas

Anderson is slated to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The 5-foot-10, 208-pound halfback and Sewo Olonilua led TCU's backfield in 2019, and both players are heading to Dallas as UDFAs. Anderson finished his senior season with 151 carries for 823 yards and six touchdowns while catching six passes for 128 yards.