Darius Bradwell: Joining Chargers

Bradwell agreed to terms with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back had a 1,000-yard season for Tulane in 2018, but he was less involved in his final collegiate season with 111 carries for 484 yards and two touchdowns. Bradwell caught only 10 passes during his college career, and his lack of versatility could make it difficult to crack the 53-man roster.