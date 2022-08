Bradwell was waived by Carolina on Sunday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bradwell had spent time with the Chargers each of the last two seasons before joining the Panthers on a reserve/future contract in January. The 25-year-old was facing an uphill battle to make the roster behind Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman. His three carries for four yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Commanders likely didn't help either.