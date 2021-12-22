Harris (illness) was placed on the Chiefs' practice squad COVID-19 list Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Harris tested positive for COVID, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Harris has appeared in seven games for the Chiefs this season, only contributing on special teams. He'll try to get healthy so he can earn another look on the Chiefs' active roster before the season comes to a close.
