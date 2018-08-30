Darius Hillary: Waived by Bengals
Hillary was waived by the Bengals on Thursday.
The Ohio native spent his first two seasons in Cleveland before heading west to Oakland. Unable to find a permanent home, Hillary also made pit stops in Washington and Cincinnati along the way. The former Wisconsin product has struggled to carve out a role in the NFL, but his wits and youth could help him prolong his career for the time being.
