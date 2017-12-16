Darius Hillary: Waived by Browns
Hillary was waived by the Browns on Saturday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hillary was called up by the Browns during their Week 9 bye. He failed to actually suit up for any contest until last week's loss against the Packers. The 24-year-old will presumably clear waivers and either revert to the practice squad or look for a new destination.
